Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Latest News: With just two days left for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, South Korean Envoy to India Shin Bong-kil on Monday said that Ayodhya has important relations with Korea.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bong-kil said that in Korea's ancient history book, it's written that a princess from Ayodhya married a Korean king Kim Suro.

He also went on to say that in archaeological findings from king's tomb, artefacts belonging to Ayodhya have been found.

The statement from the South Korean Envoy comes at a time when massive preparations are underway at Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

Religious rituals have started in Ayodhya on Monday, two days ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for a temple.

Part of the security arrangement, barricades are already in place in the temple town and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an appeal, asking only those invited for Wednesday’s bhoomi pujan ceremony to come to Ayodhya.

Twelve priests on Monday conducted prayers dedicated to Lord Ganesh. This was to be followed by prayers to the deities of the dynasties of Lord Ram and goddess Sita. On Tuesday, prayers will be offered at Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple.

Adityanath on Monday said that the COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for Ram temple and only those invited should come.

Nearly 200 people have been invited for the ceremony, according to the temple trust.