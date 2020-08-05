New Delhi: A digital billboard of the proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was lit up at New York’s popular Times Square on Wednesday, marking the celebration of the founding ceremony or Bhoomi Pujan of the grand temple. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Gautam Gambhir to Virender Sehwag, How Cricket Fraternity Hailed PM Narendra Modi's Ayodhya Visit

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a historic event and laid the foundation stone – a first brick, made of silver – of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, paving way for its long-held construction on the site of Ram Janmabhoomi.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' could be heard in front of the 3-D image displayed at the New York City landmark, resonating with the slogans raised at Ayodhya earlier today.

#WATCH USA: A digital billboard of #RamMandir comes up in New York’s Times Square. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' of #RamMandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Gq4Gi2kfvR — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Interestingly, prior to this, the Times Square lit up billboards showing solidarity with Kashmiris on the first anniversary of the contentious revocation of Article 370.

It was on August 5, 2019, that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Parliament, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and resulted in the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Signs like “Kashmiris Lives Matter”, written in white letters with a red line against a black background, along with “Kashmir Siege Day” and “Kashmiris Want Freedom” were screened at the NYC destination.