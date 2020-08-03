Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Latest News: At a time when massive preparations are underway for the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya, Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide on Monday said the idol of Lord Ram in the proposed temple at Ayodhya should have a moustache. He added that it won’t make sense otherwise. Also Read - For Ayodhya August 5 Event, a Special Velvet Dress With 9 Gems Will Be Stitched With Golden Thread for 'Ram Lalla'

The statement from a Hindu leader comes just two days ahead of the grand ceremony at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.

The Hindu leader, who heads Shri Shivpratishthan Hindustan, urged people to celebrate the August 5 event of 'bhoomi pujan' for the temple on the lines of Diwali and Dussehra.

“I have asked Govind Giriji Maharaj (a trustee of the temple trust)that the statues of Ram, Laxman you are going to install should have a moustache. If you are not rectifying the mistakes (of not having a moustache to idols of Lord Ram ) then for a devotee of Lord Ram like me, even if the temple is built, it would be of no use,” Talking to speaking to reporters in adjoining Sangli, he said,

He went on to say that before starting the bhoomi pujan (ground- breaking) ceremony at the temple site, an image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should be worshiped.