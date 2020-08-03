New Delhi: Iqbal Ansari- the main litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case , has received invitation to attend the Ram temple groundbreaking (Bhoomi Pujan) ceremony on August 5. “I believe it was Lord Ram’s wish that I receive the first invitation”, said Ansari, after accepting the invitation. Also Read - Two Brothers Aged 70 Collect Water From 151 Rivers & 3 Seas For Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya

Ansari had earlier remarked that building a temple is like writing a new chapter of development for the people of Ayodhya. “I am very happy to have a temple in Ayodhya. There has been mutual harmony and no discrimination with anyone from the beginning. The temple will boost positive sentiment. The means of new employment will increase. The way many plans have been prepared here it seems that Ayodhya will also have a lot of industries”, he had said. Also Read - Uma Bharti Says Won't Attend Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya After Amit Shah, UP BJP Leaders Test Positive For Coronavirus

A decades-long title suit over the site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was settled by the Supreme Court in November last year by a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The apex court had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. Also Read - Days Before 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh Congress Veterans Welcome Ram Mandir Construction

Meanwhile, preparations are going on in full swing for the much-awaited ceremony, that will mark the beginning of the temple’s construction. Earlier in the day, the rituals preceding the ‘Bhoomi Pujan‘ of the Ram temple began in the temple town with an elaborate ‘Gauri Ganesh’ puja (considered mandatory for all major occasions in the Hindu religion).

The three-day rituals will culminate with the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ that will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Reports have claimed that PM will reach Ayodhya on August 5 at 11 AM.