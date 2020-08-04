New Delhi: Even as grand celebrations kicked off in Ayodhya on Monday for the upcoming Ram Temple bhoomi pujan ceremony, two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the temple in this Uttar Pradesh town on August 5, priests and religious leaders have said that the muhurat or auspicious time to lay the foundation stone will last just a few seconds. Also Read - Tight Security, Live Telecast, Coded Invitation: How Ayodhya Preparing For Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on Aug 5

32 seconds. Yes, PM Modi has just 32 seconds to perform the bhoomi pujan at the most auspicious time possible. The muhurat will begin at 12:44:08 PM and come to an end at 12:44:40 PM on Wednesday.

A total of 175 guests, including 135 saints of that many traditions, have been invited for Wednesday afternoon's ceremony. However, only five people will be on the dais: PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

However, in the days leading up to the August 5 event, there have been concerns over the coronavirus situation. Last week, a total of 17 people connected with the event-a priest and 16 on-duty policemen-tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, UP BJP chieh Swatantra Dev Singh announced that he had contracted the infection, while earlier that day, cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun passed away due to it.

The bhoomi pujan event, nevertheless, is going ahead, with strict COVID-19 and security protocols in place.

Last November, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.