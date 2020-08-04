Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan latest News: On the eve of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, BJP Veteral KH Advani on Tuesday said it’s his belief that the Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none, Also Read - Delhi's Babar Road to be Renamed as '5 August Marg', Claims BJP Leader Day Ahead of Ram Mandir Ceremony

"It is my belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none so that we can truly usher in Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance," Advani said.

Issuing a statement, Advani said Lord Ram is an embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum.

“PM Narendra Modi laying foundation stone of Ram Mandir is a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians,” Advani added.

Saying that Lord Ram occupies an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage, he said this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe his virtues.

“I feel humbled that during Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990 which helped galvanise aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants,” he added.

The 92-year-old BJP leader is not among the invitees for the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple by Modi on Wednesday due to his advanced age amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.