Calling Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan an auspicious occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in virtual cabinet meet urged his ministers light earthen lamps at their homes to mark the historic event.

Chouhan, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, said he will light earthen lamps at the hospital. He added that due to the struggle and sacrifice of the devotees of Lord Ram that Ram Mandir is being constructed at Ayodhya now.

"It's due to the struggle and sacrifice of the devotees of Lord Ram that Ram Mandir is being constructed. Today and tomorrow I will light earthen lamps at the hospital. You also light earthen lamps and decorate your houses," Chouhan said during the virtual cabinet meet with his ministers.

Responding to his call, Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra said that he is fortunate to witness this event.

“Today from 6 PM to 7 PM, everyone will light earthen lamps at their homes. Tomorrow is a historic day. Earthen lamps will be lit today and tomorrow. Houses of ministers, MPs, MLAs will be illuminated,” he added.

On Monday also, Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to people to light lamps at their homes on Tuesday and Wednesday and recite ‘Sunderkand’ and ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ to mark the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Chouhan made the appeal on Monday in a video from a city-based hospital where he has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 since the last 10 days.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in December 1992 by ‘kar sevaks’ who claimed an ancient Ram temple had stood on the same site.

In November last year, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town.