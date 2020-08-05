Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: In a historic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, paving way for the long-held construction of Ram Temple on the site of Ram Janmabhoomi. Also Read - Mohammad Kaif Reacts as PM Narendra Modi Does Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya, Says "Lord Ram Saw Goodness in Everyone"

"It is an emotional moment for India. A long wait ends today… A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," the Prime Minister said as he addressed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony.

Here are the top developments of the day:

1. Loud chants and slogans of “Jai Shree Ram”, “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Har Har Mahadev” were sounded as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple, donning a gold silk kurta and white dhoti.

2. This was the first time PM Modi visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. As per ritual, he visited the Hanuman Garhi first, and then arrived at the temple site to participate in the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony.

3. Laying the first brick, made of silver, PM Modi ritualised the beginning of the construction of Ram Temple, in a 32-second-long muharat past noon, on the site where the 16th-century Babri mosque once stood.

4. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among some of the most prominent leaders who attended the grand event.

5. RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat shared the stage with PM Modi for the first time since May 2014, when the latter took oath as Prime Minister.

6. PM Modi expressed gratitude for having witnessed this historical moment. “From Kanyakumari to Kshirbhavani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath…today entire country is immersed in Lord Ram,” PM Modi said.

7. The Prime Minister also made a veiled reference to the Babri Masjid as he said, “A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram Janm Bhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again – that had been going on for centuries.”

8. BJP veteran LK Advani, who was responsible for the Ram temple movement in the 1990s, and Murli Manohar Joshi watched the Bhoomi Pujan through video-conference.

9. Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently hospitalised, in a series of tweets, said that the consecration of the Ram temple marked the beginning of a new era in India. “The construction of the Ram temple shows the strong and decisive leadership of the Prime Minister. My heartiest congratulations to all Indians on this historic day. The Modi government will always be committed to protecting and preserving Indian culture and its values,” he said.

10. A total of 175 guests, including 135 saints of that many traditions, were invited for the grand ceremony. Holy soil from more than 2,000 religious places and waters from 151 rivers were offered in the small pit that had been dug for ‘Bhoomi Pujan’.