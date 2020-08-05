New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Congress MP Shashi Tharorr on Wednesday said Ram is not the property of BJP. Also Read - ‘Blessed Day in Ayodhya’: PM Modi Says The Day Will Remain Etched in Memory of Every Indian

He went on to say that Ram was the ideal man whose image is deeply etched in the hearts and minds of millions of people across the country.

"Shri Ram is not the property of BJP. He is the ideal man whose image is deeply etched in the hearts and minds of millions. Gandhiji always sang his hymns and died with "Hei Ram" on his lips. He talked about a Ram Rajya where all would live in peace and prosperity. Can't let His name be hijacked!," the Congress MP said.

ShriRam is not the property of BJP. He is the ideal man whose image is deeply etched in the hearts&minds of millions. Gandhiji always sang his hymns& died w/"Hei Ram" on his lips. He talked about a RamRajya where all would live in peace&prosperity. Can't let His name be hijacked! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 5, 2020

He also added that the universal appeal of Ram and Sanatan Dharma cannot be commandeered by those who chant either hymns or slogans. “He belongs to all humanity. For Hindutva, Ram is a God to be worshipped; for Gandhiji Ram represented ideal qualities that every person should practise and seek to emulate,” he added.

PM Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple.

The Uttar Pradesh government said PM Modi became the first Indian premier to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanumangarhi temple.

Reacting to the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event, the CPI on Wednesday lashed out at PM Modi, saying by equating the pursuit of the Ram Mandir with the struggle for India’s independence, he glorified acts that ruptured the secular fabric of India.