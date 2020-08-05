New Delhi: Known as Abhijit Muhurta, the time period around 12 noon is considered auspicious for any new project. This period occurs every day. Going by this, the ground=breaking ceremony today in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir will take place at 12.15 PM. This time period also coincides with the time when Ram is believed to have been born. According to scriptures, it is believed that Ram was born between 11.36 AM and 12.24 PM. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Today LIVE STREAMING: Know Here When, Where & How to Watch

But why August 5? According to astrologers, August 5, 2020, has nine important muhurtams, which is rare.

The date was set by NR Vijayendra Sharma of Belagavi.

However, there is no consensus over the piety of this date and time among astrologers. Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati first termed the date and time as inauspicious, which became a louder voice after several politicians, who were supposed to attend the event, tested positive of coronavirus. Chakrapani Maharaj, president of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) too said the date and time are not auspicious.

According to him, the present timing falls under Dev Shayan, which is a four-month period in the Hindu calendar when Lord Vishnu is believed to be sleeping. In 2020, Dev Shayan began from July 1 and will end in November.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said the timing is inauspicious.

Belagavi’s Vijayendra Sharma, reports said, was approached by the Trust members in February for an auspicious date and time for the groundbreaking ceremony. Varanasi-based Shastri Dravid also played an important role in fixing the date and time.

There were four dates in consideration: July 29, July 31, August 1 and August 5. The last was zeroed in on as it is also auspicious for bhoomi pujan. the 75-year-old scholar, however, is not attending the ceremony. His security has been tightened as he reported receiving threat calls.