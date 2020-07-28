New Delhi: “All reports about placing of a time capsule under the ground at Ram Temple construction site on 5th August are false”, clarified Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust asked people to not believe in any such rumour. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Modi Govt to Roll Out Development Projects Worth Rs 500 Crore in Ayodhya on August 5

Yesterday, it was reported that a time capsule, enlisting the history and facts related to the Ram Janmabhoomi, will be placed thousands of feet below the construction site to ensure that there are no disputes in the future.

"The struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi, including the long-drawn case in the Supreme Court, has given a lesson for the current and upcoming generations. A time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet down in ground at Ram Temple construction site. So, that in future anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, he'll get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise," the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal had told ANI.

He had claimed that the time capsule will be placed inside a Tamra Patra (copper plate) before being placed below the site.

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the temple trust. The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone (bhoomi poojan) in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.