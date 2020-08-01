Ram Mandir News: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are unlikely to attend the much-awaited ‘bhumi pujan’ of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on August 5, Wednesday, said reports. Notably, Advani and Joshi both were part of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. Last week, BJP patriarch Advani had appeared before a special CBI court in Lucknow via video conference to answer questions relating to the demolition of Babri mosque. Also Read - Ayodhya 'Bhoomi Pujan': Only COVID Negative And 'Young' Cops to be Deployed For PM Modi's Security

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have been invited for the ground breaking ceremony. Terming the event as a matter of 'extreme happiness' for him, Singh said, "PM Modi will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya on August 5. I will also reach there on August 4 and attend the ceremony the next day".

If reports are to be believed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on August 5 at 11 AM for the bhumi pujan event.

Earlier last year, in one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India’s history, a 5-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. In a unanimous verdict, the apex court had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.