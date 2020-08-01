New Delhi: Preparations are going on in full swing for the much-awaited Bhumi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. However, in the wake of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed the live of more than 36,000 people across the country, the number of guests invited for the event of the Ram Temple has been kept low. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: BJP Veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi Likely to Attend The Event Via Video Conference, Say Reports
Reports have claimed that only 200 guests will be invited to the event. Except Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, no states/UT heads have been invited to the ceremony, scheduled to be held on August 5, Wednesday. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the event. Reports have claimed that he will reach Ayodhya on August 5 at 11 AM and will remain in the temple city till 1:10 PM.
The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the temple's construction. A decades-long title suit over the site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was settled by the Supreme Court in November last year by a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The apex court had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
Speaking to Zee Media, sources have said that Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, key members of Ram Mandir High Powered Committee, and top administrative machinery would play important role in making the final guest list. Some of the invitations will be extended via phone call or a letter.
Earlier in the day, it was reported that BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will receive their invitation via phone calls. Earlier, their names were reportedly missing from the guest list.
Check out the guest list here:
Narendra Modi
Yogi Adityanath
Uma Bharti
Vinay Katiyar
Sadhvi Ritambhara
Kalyan Singh
Jai Bhan Singh Powaiya
Rajnath Singh (Likely)
Amit Shah (Likely)
LK Advani (Via Video Conference)
MM Joshi (Via Video Conference)
Mohan Bhagwat
Krishna Gopal
Indresh Kumar
Yoga Guru Ramdev
From Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)
Alok Kumar, VHP Working President
Sadashiv Kokje, International President
Dinesh Chandra, Chief Patron
Prakash Sharma, Former Bajrang Dal president
Milind Parande, General Secretary
15 members of ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust’
Mahendra Nritya Gopal Das
Swami Govind Dev Giri
Champat rai
Nripendra Mishra
K Parasaran
Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati
Swami Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Ji Maharaj
Yug Purush Parmanand Giri
Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra
Anil Mishra
Kameshwar Chaupal
Mahant Dinendra Das ji
Gyanesh Kumar from Ministry of Home Affairs
Avneesh Awasthi from UP Government
Anuj Jha, District Magistrate, Ayodhya