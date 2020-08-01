New Delhi: Preparations are going on in full swing for the much-awaited Bhumi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. However, in the wake of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed the live of more than 36,000 people across the country, the number of guests invited for the event of the Ram Temple has been kept low. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: BJP Veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi Likely to Attend The Event Via Video Conference, Say Reports

Reports have claimed that only 200 guests will be invited to the event. Except Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, no states/UT heads have been invited to the ceremony, scheduled to be held on August 5, Wednesday. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the event. Reports have claimed that he will reach Ayodhya on August 5 at 11 AM and will remain in the temple city till 1:10 PM. Also Read - Ayodhya 'Bhoomi Pujan': Only COVID Negative And 'Young' Cops to be Deployed For PM Modi's Security

The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the temple’s construction. A decades-long title suit over the site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was settled by the Supreme Court in November last year by a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The apex court had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. Also Read - 'Will Attend Bhoomi Pujan For Ram Temple': Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh, During Whose Term Babri Mosque Was Felled

Speaking to Zee Media, sources have said that Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, key members of Ram Mandir High Powered Committee, and top administrative machinery would play important role in making the final guest list. Some of the invitations will be extended via phone call or a letter.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will receive their invitation via phone calls. Earlier, their names were reportedly missing from the guest list.

Check out the guest list here:

Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath

Uma Bharti

Vinay Katiyar

Sadhvi Ritambhara

Kalyan Singh

Jai Bhan Singh Powaiya

Rajnath Singh (Likely)

Amit Shah (Likely)

LK Advani (Via Video Conference)

MM Joshi (Via Video Conference)

Mohan Bhagwat

Krishna Gopal

Indresh Kumar

Yoga Guru Ramdev

From Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)

Alok Kumar, VHP Working President

Sadashiv Kokje, International President

Dinesh Chandra, Chief Patron

Prakash Sharma, Former Bajrang Dal president

Milind Parande, General Secretary

15 members of ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust’