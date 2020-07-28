Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth Rs 500 crore for Ayodhya, on the day of the ‘bhumi pujan’ (ground breaking ceremony) for the Ram temple on August 5. Also Read - Right Decision at Right Time: PM Modi Explains Why India Better Placed in COVID-19 Flight

The projects whose foundation stones will be laid down include expansion to four-lane of the 36.7 km National Highway 30 between Azamgarh and Bahraich via Ayodhya at an estimated cost of over Rs 252 crore. Reports claimd that foundation stones of new projects worth Rs 326 crore will reportedly be laid on the occasion while other works worth Rs 161 crore will be dedicated to the people. Also Read - PM Modi Launches Covid Testing Facilities in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata; Says It Will Now Strengthen States

The temple town will also get a new bus station, constructed by the transport department at an estimated cost of over Rs 7 crore. The project will ensure better facilities to pilgrims. A police barrack, having a capacity of 200 people, will come up at a cost of around Rs 7 crore. Also Read - Muslim Man Undertakes 800 km Journey to Reach Ayodhya to Attend Ram Temple's Bhoomi Pujan

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Morari Bapu vowed to donate Rs 5 crore on behalf of Chitrakoot Dham, for Ram Temple construction.

“I pledge to donate Rs 5 lakh for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction. But that won’t be all, in total it will be a collection of Rs 5 crore contribution from my katha listeners”, the preacher said, while addressing the online viewers of a Ram Katha from Pithoria Hanuman temple.

“If I had told somebody, he alone would have donated the entire amount, but I want this to be everyone’s participation”, he added.

It has been reported that the “bhoomi pujan” ceremony of the Ram temple will be telecast live on Doordarshan.

Earlier on Monday, CPI MP Binoy Viswam, in a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, opposed the telecast of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Ram temple on Doordarshan as it would be “contrary to the accepted norms of national integrity”.

In his letter to Javadekar, Viswam said section 12(2)(a) of the Prasar Bharati Act, which governs the functioning of Doordarshan, clearly states that the objective of the national broadcaster is “upholding the unity and integrity of the country and the values enshrined in the Constitution”.

(With agency inputs)