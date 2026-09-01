Ram Mandir Big Update: Holy temple may get its first CEO tomorrow — Here are the frontrunners

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is likely to appoint its first permanent chief executive officer (CEO), with the final decision expected at its meeting in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

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Ram Mandir Big Update: Holy temple may get its first CEO tomorrow — Here are the frontrunners | Image: ANI

Ram Mandir Big Update: In a major development, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is going to appoint a permanent CEO, for the first time, on Wednesday. The trust is taking the decision following the recent allegations of financial irregularities. Three retired bureaucrats have emerged as the front-runners for the position. The CEO will focus on strengthening temple’s administrative structure and oversight.

CEO Search Committee Reached Ayodhya Ahead Of Trust Meet

The three-member search committee has already reached the holy city and it is likely that the committee will submit its shortlisted names to the Trust ahead of the meeting. The committee includes Justice Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi and industrialist Suresh Haware.

The crucial meeting of the trust is scheduled for Wednesday. During the meeting, it is expected that the final decision on the CEO appointment will be taken.

CEO Search Committee Reached Ayodhya Ahead Of Trust Meet

The three-member search committee has already reached the holy city and submited its shortlisted names to the Trust ahead of the meeting. The committee includes Justice Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi and industrialist Suresh Haware.

The crucial meeting of the trust is scheduled for Wednesday. During the meeting it is expected that the final decision on the CEO appointment will be taken.

The move to appoint a full-time CEO followed allegations of financial irregularities in the management of donations at the Ram temple, putting the Trust’s financial oversight under greater scrutiny.

It is expected that the CEO appointment is going to strengthen the administrative structure of the Trust amid the expanding operations of the temple. During the meeting, the Trust is likely to discuss changes in its administrative arrangements and the CEO’s powers and responsibilities.

5,000 Applications For The Post

The search for the first permanent CEO was a very lengthy exercise, as the committee received as many as 5,000 applications for the post. The applicants included IAS and IPS officers, senior military officers, and professionals associated with NGOs.

Afte the first screening process, 16 candidates were interviewed and the list was prepared.

Three Names In Contention

The committee has shortlisted three names for the post. One of the names is Rajesh Pandey, who is a retired IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Pandey also appeared for the interview procedure. He has vast experience in handling complex administrative responsibilities.

Other name

ormer Bihar DGP Paresh Saxena, sources said.

It is to be noted that the selection process is still underway and the final decision rests with the Trust.

The appointment comes as the Ram Mandir administration expands beyond daily temple operations. The Trust pis lanning to improve the darshan system, coordination and management of the increasing number of devotees visiting Ayodhya city.