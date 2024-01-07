Home

News

Ram Mandir Consecration: Badruddin Ajmal Urges Muslims To Stay Home From Jan 20-25

Ram Mandir Consecration: Badruddin Ajmal Urges Muslims To Stay Home From Jan 20-25

Badruddin Ajmal termed the BJP as "biggest enemy" of Muslims and appealed the followers of Islam to "remain cautious" during Ram Mandir consecration period.

Badruddin Ajmal urged Muslims to stay home during the Ram Mandir consecration period. (File Photo)

Ram Mandir consecration: AIUDF chief and MP Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday urged Muslims to stay home and avoid travel from January 20 to 25 in view of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya to “prevent any untoward incident”.

Trending Now

Addressing a gathering in Assam’s Barpeta, Ajmal termed the BJP as “biggest enemy” of Muslims and appealed the followers of Islam to “remain cautious” during Ram Mandir consecration period.

You may like to read

“We will have to be cautious. Muslims should avoid travelling from January 20 to 25. The entire world will witness the idol of Ram Lalla being placed in Ram Janmabhoomi. Lakhs of people will travel by buses, trains, aeroplanes, etc. We will have to maintain peace,” said Ajmal.

BJP ‘biggest enemy’ of Muslims

Urging Muslims to avoid travel during the said period, Ajmal termed the BJP as the “biggest enemy” of the community.

“The BJP has big plans. I urge our Muslim brothers not to travel from January 20 to 24-25,” the Dhubri MP said.

“During that period, we should avoid travelling and stay home. The BJP is the biggest enemy of Muslims. It is the enemy of our lives, faith, mosques, Islamic laws and our Azan,” he added.

Lashing out at the saffron party, Ajmal alleged that it is the enemy of Muslims’ lives, faith, prayer, madrasa, masjid, ‘purdah’ of our mothers and sisters, Islamic laws and talaq.”

Gave appeal to avoid ‘untoward incidents’

Later talking to reporters, Ajmal maintained that he has given the appeal for the Muslims to not travel to avoid any untoward incident.

“For the sake of peace and harmony, I have appealed to our Muslim brothers not to travel by train during the period,” he said.

He added that a repetition of the times of the Ayodhya mosque demolition should be avoided, and it is with that intention he has given the appeal.

“There can be no problem if people do not travel for three-four days,” the AIUDF chief added.

BJP hits back

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister hit back at the AIUDF chief, stating that the BJP works on the ‘Mantra’ of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwaas’.

“BJP does not hate Muslims. We work with the mantra, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. A former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, has been invited to the ‘consecration’ ceremony of the Ram temple, and he will also participate in the prayers. People like Badruddin Ajmal and Owaisi spread hatred in society. BJP respects all religions,” Singh said.

#WATCH | On AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal's statement, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "BJP does not hate Muslims. We work with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari has been invited for the… pic.twitter.com/Iei07gfBzZ — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

Ram Mandir consecration

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.