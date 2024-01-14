Ram Mandir Consecration: BJP Launches Nationwide ‘Swachchata Abhiyan’ At Temples

BJP chief Nadda said the party has decided to carry out a cleanliness campaign at temples across the country from Makar Sankranti to January 22 (consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya).

BJP chief JP Nadda participates in a cleanliness drive at Guru Ravidas Mandir as part of the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Ram Mandir Consecration: The BJP Sunday launched a nationwide ‘Swachchata Abhiyan’ (cleanliness drive) to be conducted at all temples places across the country until the January 22. ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“Following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has decided that from Makar Sankranti to January 22, we (party leaders and workers) will conduct a cleanliness campaign at several temples and holy premises in the country,” Nadda told reporters as he kicked off the campaign from the Guru Ravidas Temple in Delhi.

“… Under this campaign, all of us are doing ‘Shramdaan’ (voluntary work) in various temples from January 14 to 22, participating in ‘bhajan-kirtan’ (singing devotional songs) and on January 22, we will engage in the worship of Lord Shri Ram by lighting ‘Shri Ram Jyoti’ in our homes,” Nadda wrote in a post on X after participating in the cleanliness campaign at the Ravidas temple in Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

Simultaneously, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a cleanliness drive in Ayodhya while his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami kicked off a similar campaign at Kainchi Dham in Nainital.

“PM Modi has started a campaign to keep our cultural legacy and our temples clean. Today, we did our bit after performing prayers at Jhadeswar Temple,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told news agency ANI.

Earlier, PM Modi had appealed people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Ram Mandir consecration

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

