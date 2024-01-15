Home

Ram Mandir Consecration: Helicopter Services From Lucknow To Ayodhya Set to Begin From This Date

Helicopter services from Lucknow to Ayodhya will commence on January 19 as preparations for the Pran Pratishtha programme. Six helicopters have been arranged, with three from Ayodhya and three from Lucknow.

Helicopter Services to Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

New Delhi: In anticipation of the upcoming Pran Pratishtha program for the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, authorities have announced the commencement of helicopter services from Lucknow to Ayodhya Dham. The services are scheduled to begin from January 19, providing devotees with a fast and convenient mode of transportation to witness the historic event on January 22.

The Ayodhya Information Department has confirmed the arrangement of six helicopters, with three operating from Ayodhya and three from Lucknow. The departure point from Lucknow will be Ramabai Maidan. The helicopters, equipped to accommodate eight to 18 passengers, require pre-booking for devotees eager to secure their seats for the auspicious occasion.

Booking Schedule Of Helicopter Services

A statement issued by the department highlighted that the booking schedule and fare rates will be finalized by the evening of January 16. The approximate flight time from Lucknow to Ayodhya is expected to be a mere 30-40 minutes, offering a convenient and time-efficient travel option for those planning to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Vinod Kumar, Director of Ayodhya Airport, met with General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai to coordinate the landing details of approximately 100 aircraft on January 22. However, due to limited bays at Ayodhya airport, ongoing discussions with nearby airports are in progress to manage potential parking constraints.

Strategies To Ensure Seamless Connectivity

“We are in constant touch with nearby airports. Today’s meeting was just a formal meeting. Landing details of almost 100 aircraft have reached us. Those aircrafts will disembark passengers here (in Ayodhya) and go to nearby airports like Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj because we have only eight bays which will remain occupied.” said Vinod Kumar.

Vinod Kumar assured the media that everything will be finalized within the next couple of days, emphasizing the importance. Regular flights will continue on January 22 as well. Everything will be finalized in one or two days,” he said.

In parallel, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar disclosed ambitious plans for a global initiative, extending invitations to 10 crore homes across 56 countries. The initiative aims to encourage gatherings at temples worldwide to witness the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, making it a truly global celebration.

(Inputs From ANI)

