Ram Mandir Consecration: No Other CM Except UP’s Yogi Adityanath Received Official Invite, Says Report

According to a report, except Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, no other chief minister has received any official invite for the Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony.

UP CM Adityanath is the only chief minister to have reportedly received an invite for the January 22 event. (File Photo)

Ram Mandir Consecration: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the only State CM to receive an official invite for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony while families of Dalit icons such as B R Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Kanshi Ram, and others, are also among the invitees for the January 22 event in Ayodhya.

As per a report, the family members B R Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Kanshi Ram and other Dalit icons are among the “prominent people” from the scheduled caste community invited for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya later this month.

Citing sources, a PTI report said the families of of “karsevaks”, who died during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, have also been invited for the January 22 event. Farmers, labourers and thousands of seers from across the country are also expected to attend the ceremony, the news agency’s report said.

No CMs except Yogi invited

As per the report, except Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, no other chief minister has received any official invite for the ceremony.

“Except for Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of host state Uttar Pradesh, no other chief minister has been invited for the “Pran Pratishtha” (consecration ceremony),” the report quoted a source as saying, adding that “political leaders have not been invited for them being a minister in a state or the Centre”.

Three retired chief justices of the Supreme Court, retired chiefs of all three services– army, navy and air force, former ambassadors, top bureaucrats, IPS officers holding “key positions” and “brothers and sisters honoured with the Nobel prize” are on the list invitees, the source said, as per the report.

“Presidents of major political parties, and Ayodhya-based representatives of all parties have been invited,” the report said.

‘Tribal leaders, National Awardees among invitees’

As per the source, “prominent people” from the tribal community and nomadic castes as well as industrialists and entrepreneurs have been invited for the ceremony.

“Representatives of some volunteer organisations and recipients of Bharat Ratna, Param Vir Chakra, Padma Award etc. as well as prominent educationists, intellectuals, poets, artists, litterateurs, farmers, labourers and sportspersons have been invited for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya,” the source said.

“Storytellers, trustees of monasteries and temples, pujaris from more than 150 traditions, prominent people from the ‘sant samaj’ from Nepal as well as representatives of the Jain, Buddhist and Sikh communities have been invited, besides major donors,” the source added.

The sources said that 55 people belonging to the Hindu society living in 50 different countries are among the invitees.

The Ram temple trust has made arrangements for food, stay and local transportation for all those invited for the January 22 ceremony.

Ram Mandir consecration

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

(With PTI inputs)

