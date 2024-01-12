Ram Mandir Consecration: President Droupadi Murmu Formally Invited To Jan 22 Event

The invite was formally presented to President Murmu by a delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said.

President Murmu was formally invited to the January 22 event Friday. (Image: X)

Ram Mandir Consecration: President Droupadi Murmu Friday received the official invitation for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The invite was formally presented to President Murmu by a delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said in a statement.

The delegation comprised VHP working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

“Today, Her Excellency the President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji, was invited for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Temple on January 22,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a post on X.

He also posted a picture of President Murmu receiving the invitation from the delegation.

आज भारत की महामहिम राष्ट्रपति आदरणीया श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को 22 जनवरी को श्री राम मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा का निमंत्रण सौंपा। उन्होंने इस पर अत्यंत हर्ष व्यक्त किया तथा कहा कि अयोध्या आने व दर्शन करने का शीघ्र समय तय करेंगी।

इस अवसर पर राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के अखिल… pic.twitter.com/ceO6Gwuvbc — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) January 12, 2024

“She expressed immense joy on this and said that she will soon decide the time to come and visit Ayodhya,” Bansal added.

Notably, Opposition parties from the INDIA bloc, especially the Congress, had repeatedly questioned the BJP-led central government on not inviting President Murmu to January 22 event, The opposition had alleged that Murmu was not being invited to the consecration as she belonged to a tribal community.

Congress ‘respectfully’ declines Ram Mandir invite

On Wednesday, the Congress ‘respectfully’ declined the invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The grand old party accused the BJP of using Ayodhya as a ‘political project’ and dubbed the consecration ceremony a ‘BJP/RSS’ event.

The Congress asserted that Lord Ram is worshipped by millions of people in the country and religion is a personal matter.

“But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain,” the party said.

“While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event,” it added.

Earlier today, the VHP had said they “need more time” to extend an invite to the President for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya.

“We have sought time from President of India Draupadi Murmu ji to invite her for the big auspicious day of Ram Mandir consecration on January 22,” they had said.

Vice-President invited to Ram Mandir consecration

On Thursday, VHP International Working President Alok Kumar and Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra extended an invitation of the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Dhankhar said he will convey a suitable time to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited to the ceremony.

Ahead of the event, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, including the VHP have been reaching out to people across the country and inviting them to join the consecration ceremony by offering prayers at the temples in their neighbourhoods.

(With inputs from agencies)

