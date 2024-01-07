Ram Mandir Consecration To Be Live-Streamed At New York Times Square

A view of New York's iconic Times Square. (Stock Image)

Ram Mandir Consecration: The much-anticipated consecration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be livestreamed at the iconic Times Square in New York City in the United States. The mega consecration ceremony is scheduled to be held on January 22 and will be live-streamed at various Indian embassies and consulates.

The BJP has said it will broadcast the historic ‘Pran-Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony live across the nation at booth level.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced plans to telecast the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live on the booth level across the country,news agency ANI reported

BJP has instructed its workers to set up giant tv screens at their respective booths for the live broadcast of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

“This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony,” the ANI report said, citing BJP sources.

Additionally, BJP workers are encouraged to engage in social work on a personal level.”Workers may choose to distribute blankets, organize community feasts (‘bhandar’), or contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need,” the sources added.

Ceremony to be livestreamed in UP jails

Meanwhile, UP Prison Minister Dharmveer Prajapati on Saturday said that live streaming of Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 will be done at all jails in Uttar Pradesh and prisoners will be able to watch the live telecast of the event.

“There are more than 1.05 lakh prisoners right now. They too are citizens of this country. To ensure that they do not remain away from this occasion, live streaming will be done at all jails in the state,” the Minister said.

He further said that all the prisoners are not professional criminals.

“When some incident happens they become criminals. So that they do not remain isolated during the holy occasion of consecration, this arrangement is being done,” he added.

Ram Mandir consecration

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

(With ANI inputs)

