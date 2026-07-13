Ram Mandir donation theft: Court extends custody of 8 accused by 14 days

An Ayodhya court has extended the judicial custody of all eight accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case by another 14 days.

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Ram Mandir donation theft: Court extends custody of 8 accused by 14 days | Image: AI

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: In the latest development in the ongoing Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, a special anti-corruption court in Ayodhya has extended the judicial custody of all eight accused by another 14 days. All the accused persons, including Avinash Shukla, were produced before the court of the Additional District Judge through video conferencing, which sent them to judicial custody till July 27.

It means that the accused persons are now scheduled to appear again in court on July 27.

Key Evidence Submitted to Ayodhya Court Following Accused Remand

Earlier, investigating Officer Ashutosh Tiwari submitted to Ayodhya’s Anti-Corruption Court evidence and documents collected during the remand period for three accused in connection with the case, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust seeking response on pleas seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

SC Bench Demands SIT Status Report

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to place a status report before it. The Court has sought details on the composition of the SIT.

“We direct the SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report. Post this matter for further consideration next Monday. Please also mention the composition of the SIT in the status report,” the Court said.

During the hearing, Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, urged the Court not to issue notice, submitting that the State had already constituted an SIT and that the investigation was underway.

“A notice may not be necessary”, the SGI said.

The Court, however, clarified that it was not examining the merits of the allegations at this stage and only wanted to be apprised of the progress of the investigation.

Court Declines To Entertain Arguments On Lack Of Progress By SIT

The Court, however, did not entertain arguments by the petitioner’s counsel that more than seventeen days have passed since the constitution of the SIT and no progress has been made. The Court responded to the submission by suggesting the counsels save their energy as it would be required once they go and give sound bites to the media, outside the court.

“Save your energy because you are required to use it outside also. You don’t want us to pass an order?” the Court said.

The judges of the special court issued a notice and asked for SIT’s status report along with details of its composition. The petitions demand an independent probe into allegations that the staff of the Ram Temple stole donations made by devotees.

(wiht ANI inputs)