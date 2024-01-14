Home

Ram Mandir: Doors To Be Installed By January 19, Process Of Cleaning, Grinding Stones For Third Floor Is Underway

The installation of doors in the Ram Temple has reached its final stage and will be completed before the grand ceremony.

Ram Mandir (Represantational Image)

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir on January 22, the work of installing doors in the temple has reached its final stage, while the process of grinding and cleaning the stones for the third floor is underway at a fast pace. The intention of the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust and the building construction committee is that as much work as possible should be completed before the programme on January 22, given that all the work will be done on a war footing.

Dharam Veer, the artisan who is constructing these doors, said that 16 doors have been placed so far and 4-5 more are yet to be placed.

“All work will be completed by January 19,” he said. “I am feeling immense joy by working for Lord Shri Ram. The way we installed the gold studded doors on the main gate of the sanctum sanctorum of Ramlala, there was enthusiasm and joy in our minds. It is a very difficult task to express in words. I consider myself very fortunate that I am working for my Ramlala,” he added.

Doors are being made for the third floor of the temple in Ramsevak Puram of Ayodhya. The beautiful carvings on these doors are mesmerising to the eyes. The work of grinding and cleaning the stones for the construction work of the third floor of the temple is going on at a fast pace.

25 male workers have come from faraway places and are doing their work with great enthusiasm while singing Ramdhun and calling themselves very lucky. Geeta, a labourer, told ANI “We have been working with 25 women for more than a year. We are working with great joy and heart. We are very happy that we got the opportunity to help in the construction work of Shri Ram Mandir. In the future, when our children will also see this, they will be happy that our mother has made a small contribution to this construction work.”

Labourer Lal Shankar Katara said that we have been working with 25 people for the last year. The work of construction of the second floor of the temple has been completed. We are doing the work of grinding and cleaning the pillars of the third floor. These stones are lifeless.

Meanwhile, the ‘Shri Ram Charan Paduka Yatra’ will leave from Chitrakoot on January 15. The Yatra will start from Bharatkup, Chitrakoot via Prayagraj and will reach to its destination Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the pran prathishta of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the pran prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22.

