New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple, sources told Zee News on Sunday. PM Modi will remain in the temple city from 11 Am till 1:10 PM . The 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of the Ram Mandir will begin at 8 AM on August 5, Wednesday.

The development comes a day after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that an invitation has been extended to the Prime Minister to choose from – either 3rd August or 5th August – as the date to lay down the foundation of the Ram Temple.

Speaking to reporters after a key meeting yesterday, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust had said Larsen & Toubro is collecting samples for soil testing. Drawing of temple's foundation will be made on basis of the strength of soil 60 m below. "The work to lay down the foundation will begin on basis of the drawing", he had added.

Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that “Ram Temple will be 161 feet high and now five domes will be built instead of three.”

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country, after Monsoon (when the situation becomes normal), for financial support to build the temple. “After the situation becomes normal, the funds are collected and all drawings for the construction of the temple are complete, we think the construction will be completed within three to 3.5 years”, he said.