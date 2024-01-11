Ram Mandir Inauguration: First Tri-Weekly Flights Between Ahmedabad, Ayodhya Launched | WATCH

Earlier, the first flight between Ayodhya and Delhi was launched on 30 December operated by IndiGo and Air India Express.

Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Yogi Adityanath flag off first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya.

Lucknow: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh along with other senior officials launched the first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya on Thursday. Earlier, the first flight between Ayodhya and Delhi was launched on 30 December operated by IndiGo and Air India Express.

Soon after launching the flight, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Uttar Pradesh had only 6 airports in 2014, and now the state has 10 airports including Ayodhya airport. By the next year, UP will have 5 more airports. One airport each in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Chitrakoot will be inaugurated in the next month. An international level airport will also be ready in Jewar by the end of this year.”

#WATCH | Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister VK Singh along with other senior officials flag off the first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/E0NvHdjqby — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

During the launch event, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath received the boarding pass for the first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya.

For the sacred ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a comprehensive plan encompassing advanced security and traffic management measures.

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been integrated with 1500 public CCTV cameras across the city, ensuring vigilant surveillance.

Notably, Ayodhya’s yellow zone will be equipped with 10,715 AI-based cameras featuring face recognition technology, seamlessly integrated with ITMS and monitored from a central control room. This strategic move aims to enhance overall monitoring and security in key areas.

To bolster emergency response capabilities, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

SDRF teams will conduct regular boat patrols, emphasising safety measures such as life jackets and mandatory ID cards for navigators while strictly prohibiting any form of intoxication.

Ayodhya Railway Station will witness heightened security by the Railway Protection Force from January 27 to February 15.

Furthermore, fire brigade provisions have been made in all tent cities, ensuring swift responses to any unforeseen incidents.

Police patrols will cover the entire city, with stringent verification procedures for external individuals.

The implementation of an Anti-Drone System, overseen by the Special Security Force (SSF), adds an extra layer of security against potential aerial threats.

The public is advised that only those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be allowed entry from January 20 to 22, with appropriate road and train arrangements in place.

Additionally, a primary hospital with 10 beds has been set up in the tent city, accompanied by rigorous cleanliness measures.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22.Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

