Top Recommended Stories

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Temple Trust Urges ‘Rambhakts’ To Post Their Thoughts With #ShriRamHomecoming On Social Media

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has urged devotees across the world to "express their thoughts and emotions about this historic event through a short video," asking them to post on all platforms with #ShriRamHomecoming, including their full name, location and a brief personal note.

Published: January 16, 2024 2:18 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Temple Trust Urges 'Rambhakts' To Post Their Thoughts With #ShriRamHomecoming On Social Media

New Delhi: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday urged  all Rambhakts across the globe “to express their thoughts and emotions about this historic event through a short video,” asking them to post on all platforms with #ShriRamHomecoming, including their full name, location and a brief personal note.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.