Ram Mandir Inauguration: Temple Trust Urges ‘Rambhakts’ To Post Their Thoughts With #ShriRamHomecoming On Social Media

New Delhi: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday urged all Rambhakts across the globe “to express their thoughts and emotions about this historic event through a short video,” asking them to post on all platforms with #ShriRamHomecoming, including their full name, location and a brief personal note.

