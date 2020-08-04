New Delhi: Preparations are going full-throttle and the proposed look of the grand Ram Mandir, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, was released by the Ram Temple trust on Tuesday. Also Read - 'Historic Day Tomorrow': Kamal Nath Holds 'Hanuman Chalisa' Recital Day Before Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya | Watch

“Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture,” tweeted Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, organisers of the mega ceremony as they revealed the proposed model. Also Read - Ram Temple Should Become Symbol of National Unity: Priyanka

“Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be the manifestation of divinity and grandeur,” the trust said in a subsequent tweet. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Just 32 Seconds of 'Muhurat' For PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर भव्यता और दिव्यता की अद्वितीय कृति के रूप में विश्व पटल पर उभरेगा। मन्दिर के आंतरिक और बाह्य स्वरूप के कुछ और चित्र। Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be the manifestation of divinity and grandeur. Some more pictures of the proposed structure. pic.twitter.com/dbwlqRbQS9 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 4, 2020

Take a look at the proposed model:

Security has been tightened and celebrations have kicked off for the much-awaited Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple on August 5. A total of 175 guests, including 135 saints of that many traditions, have been invited for Wednesday afternoon’s ceremony.

However, Ram Temple priests and religious leaders said that the muharat or the auspicious time to lay the foundation stone will last only 32 seconds. It will begin at 12:44:08 PM and come to an end at 12:44:40 PM tomorrow, the priests said.