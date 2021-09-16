Ayodhya: The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for the first time showcased the site of the Ram temple in Ayodhya — where Phase 1 of the construction is almost complete — on Thursday. Officials of the trust said the construction will meet the deadline and the temple will reportedly be open for devotees just before 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “First phase has been completed. We’ll be setting up another layer made up of stones – Karnataka’s granite and Mirzapur’s sandstone, over this concrete base,” Champat Rai, General Secretary, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Rains: 5 Killed, Many Injured in Separate Wall Collapse Incidents

The temple — the construction of which started on August 5 last year with the foundation stone being laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — is expected to be ready by December 2023. An official in charge of the construction said 47 layers of concrete were filled after excavation to support the three-storied structure that will come up over 10 acres of land within the temple complex. Also Read - In Uttar Pradesh, Family Digs Grave to Revive Dead Boy Through Witchcraft, Occultist Arrested

The construction of the foundation of the Ram temple is in full swing and is expected to be completed by October-end or first week of November, Ram Mandir Trust member Dr Anil Mishra said. According to the final blueprint, six temples of different deities will be constructed in the Ram Janambhoomi premises. The deities include Lord Surya, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Durga, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma.

The construction of the base (plinth) of the super structure of the Ram temple will start from the end of October or from the first week of November after the completion of the filling of foundation, he said. For in-situ setting of stones in the structure of the grand temple, four tower cranes will be installed at four different locations, Mishra added.

The filling of the excavated foundation area of 1,20,000 square feet and 50 feet deep was expected to be completed by the end of October. Now, the temple Trust has decided to construct four additional layers on the foundation area to bring the foundation to 107 meters above the sea level, he said. Earlier, in the foundation where 44 layers of engineered fill material was to be used, has now been increased to 48 layers, the Ram Mandir Trust member said.

