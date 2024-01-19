Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya: Gujarat Announces Half-Day Holiday on Jan 22

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: As per the official notification from the state, all government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22 till 2:30 PM.

The public holiday has been declared on January 22 to celebrate the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Gandhinagar: With just a few days left for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the Gujarat government on Friday declared a half-day holiday for all its government offices on January 22 to celebrate the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

According to the official notification released from the state government, all government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22 till 2:30 PM on Monday.

“The entire country will be celebrating the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. All offices and institutes of state government will remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22 so that people of the state can participate in the celebrations,” the Gujarat government said in a statement.

The Central Government on Thursday announced a half-day holiday for all central government offices, institutions and industrial establishments for January 22, 2024 for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. As per the order, the central government offices will remain closed till 2:30 PM on Monday – January 22.

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that all government offices will remain closed on January 22 till 2:30 pm, given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

CM Sai told ANI, “All government offices will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22 given the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The purpose behind this is that all the people can see the programme and participate in it…”

Meanwhile, the idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ram Temple, Ayodhya, on Thursday.

Apart from this, all banks across India will be closed for half-day on January 22 for the ‘Pran Patishtha’ of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Department of Financial Services under the Union Ministry of Finance in a notification said on Thursday that Public Sector Banks, Public Sector Insurance Companies, Public Sector Financial Institutions and Regional Rural Banks will remain closed in the first half of January 22, to enable employees to participate in the ‘Ram Lalla’ Pran Pratishtha celebrations.

The Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in a notification earlier Thursday said that all central government offices, institutions and industrial establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day till 02:30 pm.

Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.