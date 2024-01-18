Home

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Indian Railways To Live Stream Consecration On Jan 22; Know All Details

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is scheduled to take place on January 22 and on this occasion, Indian Railways has decided to live stream it for all passengers across India. Know details of Consecration Ceremony Live Streaming.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live Streaming

New Delhi: Ayodhya has been preparing for the grand inauguration ceremony, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha for more than a year now and the main day is now less than a week away. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony will take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other important dignitaries. While a lot of devotees are travelling to the temple city to witness this historic day, most people will have to wait to visit Ayodhya for the darshan. However, people across the country can be part of the Pran Pratishtha as it will be live streamed across media platforms. Indian Railways is also organising a special live streaming of the Pran Pratishtha across the nation. Read to know all details…

