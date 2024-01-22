By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE Updates: Ayodhya Illuminated in Colourful Lights As City Set For Historic Day
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE Updates: As part of the schedule, PM Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE Updates: PM Modi is all set to inaugurate the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the temple town of Ayodhya has been illuminated in colourful lights and the temple was decorated with flowers. The idol of Ram Lalla has already been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. It should be noted that the idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj and the idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes.
Trending Now
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Check LIVE Updates Here
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.