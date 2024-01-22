Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE Updates: Ayodhya Illuminated in Colourful Lights As City Set For Historic Day

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE Updates: As part of the schedule, PM Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Check LIVE Here

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE Updates: PM Modi is all set to inaugurate the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the temple town of Ayodhya has been illuminated in colourful lights and the temple was decorated with flowers. The idol of Ram Lalla has already been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. It should be noted that the idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj and the idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes.

Trending Now

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Check LIVE Updates Here

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.