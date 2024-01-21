Home

News

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Check Full Schedule Of PM Modi For January 22

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Check Full Schedule Of PM Modi For January 22

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, from arriving in Ayodhya to participating in the Consecration, take a look at the complete schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for January 22, 2024.

PM Modi Offering Prayers

New Delhi: We are hours away from the much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024 in the temple city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The Consecration of Ram Lalla will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries; the BJP leader has been actively participating in the preparations of the Pran Pratishtha and will now be in Ayodhya for the main event. Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, take a look at the detailed, complete schedule of PM Modi for the grand event, on January 22, 2024. From his arrival in Ayodhya to his participation in the temple-related events, here’s all you need to know..

Trending Now

PM Modi’s Full Ayodhya Schedule For January 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be part of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and will actively participate in the grand event which serves as the inauguration of the majestic Ram Temple in the Uttar Pradesh city. Read to know complete schedule of PM Modi, for Jan 22..

You may like to read

10:25 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the new Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the new Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. 10:45 AM: PM Modi will arrive at the Helipad in Ayodhya.

PM Modi will arrive at the Helipad in Ayodhya. 10:55 AM: This is the time around which the Prime Minister will reach the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi for the Pran Pratishtha or the Consecration Ceremony.

This is the time around which the Prime Minister will reach the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi for the Pran Pratishtha or the Consecration Ceremony. 12:05 – 12:55 PM: The awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony will take place during this time.

The awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony will take place during this time. 12:55 PM: After the completion of the Consecration, PM Modi will leave the place of worship to head for the public programme.

After the completion of the Consecration, PM Modi will leave the place of worship to head for the public programme. 1:00 PM: The Prime Minister will now arrive the venue of the public programme where he will interact with devotees.

The Prime Minister will now arrive the venue of the public programme where he will interact with devotees. 1:00 – 2:00 PM: This is the one-hour duration when PM Modi will participate in the public event and interact with the people present in the city.

This is the one-hour duration when PM Modi will participate in the public event and interact with the people present in the city. 2:10 PM: After the Consecration and public event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Kuber Tila Temple in Ayodhya.

According to recent reports, PM Modi has been preparing for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and is practicing various ritua during his ‘anushthan’ which is 11-days long; the special ritual began on January 12, 2024 and the PM is adhering to the ‘Yam Niyam’. For this, the Prime Minister has been sleeping on the floor and has been on a strict diet of only coconut water.

For the Consecration Ceremony on Jan 22, central government hospitals in Delhi, central government offices, institutions and industrial establishments and several state governments have declared a half-day holiday. Schools and colleges in multiple states including UP, MP and Chhattisgarh will remain closed on Monday and a ‘Dry Day’, i.e. ban on Alcohol has also been declared in many states.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.