Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What’s Open And What’s Closed On January 22; Check Complete List

On the day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, from banks and educational institutions to half-day and public holidays, take a look at the complete list of what's open and what's closed on January 22 across India...

Laser Show At Ram Ki Paidi On Sarayu Ghat (PTI)

New Delhi: The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is beautifully decorated and has started welcoming the various dignitaries who have started to arrive for the much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha today, on January 22, 2024. The Consecration Ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and devotees across the world are celebrating this day like the festival of ‘Diwali’. The different states of the country have declared a half-day or full day holiday, educational institutions, government offices and banks in some states are also shut for the Consecration Ceremony. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha, take a look at the complete list of What’s Open and What’s Closed in India on January 22…

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What’s Open On January 22

Take a look at the institutions and things that will remain open across the country today, i.e. January 22 on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

The airports and railway stations across the nation will continue with operations as usual,

Private hospitals across the country will function as usual,

Shops, malls and cinema halls will also remain open today.

The states of Delhi, Tripura, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat have declared a half-day holiday on January 22.

Therefore, educational institutions will remain closed for half a day till 2:30 PM.

Central Government offices, institutions and industrial establishments will also be closed till 2:30 PM on January 22

The same goes for public-sector banks, financial institutions, insurance companies and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country.

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, PGIMR Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, RML Hospital Delhi and OPD services in Lady Hardinge Medical College will remain partially closed on Jan 22.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What’s Closed On January 22

The state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Puducherry have declared a full day ‘public holiday in their respective states

This means that offices, banks and educational institutions will all remain completely shut on January 22.

The MD and Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani has declared a holiday for all its offices on January 22 on account of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

The stock market will also remain shut on Jan 22; the currency derivative segment of the National Stock Exchange will be closed today.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared that the money markets will remain shut.

Meat shops in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will remain closed on Jan 22

A Dry Day, i.e. an alcohol ban has been declared in UP, Haryana, MP, Rajasthan, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

