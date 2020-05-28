New Delhi: India lashed out at Pakistan for interfering into India’s internal matter by criticising the commencement of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the site of Babri Masjid, saying Islamabad has no locus standi over the issue. Also Read - Engaged With China to Peacefully Resolve Ladakh Standoff: MEA on Donald Trump's Offer of Mediation

"We have seen an absurd statement by Pakistan on a matter on which it has no locus standi. Given its record, Pakistan should be embarrassed to even mention minorities," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.

"India is a nation served by the rule of law and which guarantees equal rights to all faiths. Pakistan's Foreign Office may take time out and read their own constitution to realize the difference," the statement furthered.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Pakistan had alleged that while the world is grappling with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, “the RSS-BJP combine” was advancing the Hindutva agenda.

The commencement of construction of a mandir at the site of the historic Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on May 26, 2020, is another step in this direction and the government and people of Pakistan condemn it in the strongest terms, Pakistan Foreign Office had commented.

Notably, on November 9 last year, the Supreme Court of India had given a landmark judgement in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case and paved way for construction of the grand Ram Mandir in the disputed 2.77-acre land.

The five-judge Constitution benched had also directed the central government to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in a nearby area in Ayodhya to build a mosque.