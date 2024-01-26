Ram Mandir Trust To Set Schedule For States To Send Devotees To Ayodhya To Control Rush



Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has taken a significant step to manage the crowd at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In order to control the rush of devotees, the Trust has decided to send invites to state governments for scheduling their visits. Reportedly, the Trust plans to prepare a specific schedule for each state, allowing them to send their people to Ayodhya on allotted dates and times. This systematic approach will help in streamlining the flow of devotees and ensure a smooth experience for everyone.

Ever since the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22, Ayodhya has witnessed a continuous influx of devotees from all over the country. To manage this overwhelming response, the Trust has received requests from several BJP-ruled states, including Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand, to send people from their respective states to Ayodhya.

In addition to state governments, the Trust has also decided to extend invitations to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who are interested in paying their respects to Lord Ram. Many NRIs have expressed their desire to visit Ayodhya and connect with their roots. However, the Trust plans to invite NRIs once the rush of devotees normalizes in Ayodhya.

“A large number of NRIs are in touch with the Trust and they want to come to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Ram. We have decided to invite them once the rush of crowd normalises in Ayodhya,” said the Trust member to IANS.

The Ram temple holds immense significance for millions of devotees, and the Trust’s efforts to manage the crowd demonstrate their dedication to providing a peaceful and accessible pilgrimage site. The Trust’s initiatives will play a crucial role in maintaining order and facilitating a seamless visit for everyone.

