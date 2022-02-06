New Delhi: Condoling the demise of the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, who succumbed to multiple organ failure after 28 days of hospitalisation at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) patriarch LK Advani said that the iconic singer will continue to inspire many generations of music lovers. “I am deeply distressed to hear about the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji. Idolised worldwide, Lata ji has left an indelible mark of excellence in the world of music. Lata ji has been my all-time favourite among popular singers and I feel fortunate to have shared a long association with her”, Advani said in a heartfelt statement, recalling their long association.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Death: Legendary Singer Once Refused Filmfare Award For This Reason

Remembering the time when she recorded Shri Ram Bhajan, the BJP leader who is known to be a fan of melody queen Lata Mangeshkar said, “I recall the time when she recorded a beautiful Shri Ram Bhajan and sent it to me when I was about to undertake my Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya. That memorable song–“Ram Naam Mein Jaadu Aisa, Ram Naam Man Bhaaye, Man Ki Ayodhya tab tak sooni, jab tak Ram Na aaye… became the signature tune of my Yatra.”

Advani's Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Meanwhile, the Centre has decided to give a state funeral and observe two-day national mourning as a mark of respect to the Bharat Ratna singer. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs officials, the Union government has also decided that as a mark of respect, two days of state mourning will be observed from Sunday (February 6) and and Monday (February 7).

During State Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast both days throughout India and there will be no official entertainment. Besides, the Maharashtra government has also announced a state funeral for her.

India’s Melody Queen, who also composed music for Marathi films and was a producer as well, and had the distinction of being conferred with the highest civilian honours of India and France, passed away on Sunday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted because of Covid-related complications on January 11, 2022.