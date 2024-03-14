Home

News

Ram Nath Kovind-Led Committee Submits Report On ‘One Nation One Election’ To President Murmu

Ram Nath Kovind-Led Committee Submits Report On ‘One Nation One Election’ To President Murmu

The high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind has submitted their report on 'One Nation One Election' to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Here's all you need to know...

Report On One Nation One Election Submitted To President

New Delhi: Days before the official announcement regarding the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates, a major development with respect to the polls has happened. A high-level committee, which was headed by former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, has now submitted their report on ‘Simultaneous Elections’ aka ‘One Nation One Election’, to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The report, which constitutes of more than 18,000 pages, has taken close to 200 days; the Ram Nath Kovind-led committee was constituted on September 2, 2023. Here’s all you need to know about the report, its submission to the President of India and what will be the next step…

Report On ‘One Nation One Election’ Submitted To President Murmu

As mentioned earlier, the High-Level Committee on ‘One Nation One Election’ chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted its report on Thursday. The Report comprises of 18,626 pages and is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work over 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023.

Report Submitted In Presence Of Home Minister Amit Shah

The committee submitted the report in the presence of all committee members including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Gulam Nabi Azad and others. Recently the High Level Committee also met and interacted with representatives of several Political parties including BJP, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPI(M), AIMIM, RPI, Apna Dal etc. Representatives of these parties also handed over their suggestions in writing to the committee.

Committee Seeks Public Opinion Regarding Simultaneous Polls

The High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has initiated a consultation process under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India. The High-Level Committee recently also sought public opinion regarding the one nation, one election issue. The public notice issued stated, “Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country.”

What Is One Nation One Election

A proposal under Government of India’s consideration, ‘One Nation One Election’, as the name suggests, talks about simultaneous elections in the country, for both Lok Sabha and all the state assemblies. The intention is to conduct elections for the Centre and all states, either on one day or within a specific time frame.

Apart from the Ram Nath Kovind-led committee, the Law Commission of India, led by Justice (Retd)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.