New Delhi: Animal slaughter and sale of meat have been banned in parts of Karnataka and Delhi on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. In Karnataka, the Bengaluru civic agency has prohibited meat sales in the city on Sri Rama Navami. “There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami,” said the order issued by the joint director of the animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).Also Read - Ankit Siwach Shares Casting Couch Experience, Says Was Asked To Send Pictures Without Clothes

The order is based on BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta’s circular on April 3. A BBMP official justified the move by saying that every year on the occasion of Rama Navami, along with Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day, and other religious events, a ban will be imposed on the sale of meat and animal slaughter. “There is a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions,” he added. Also Read - Delhi, Rajasthan To See No Respite From Sizzling Temperature; Heatwave Likely To Continue Over North India

Meanwhile, in the national capital, two municipal corporations–East and South Delhi– have issued similar mandates on the occasion of the Hindu religious festivals. Also Read - Delhi Sees Two Fire Incidents At Anand Parbat Industrial Area And Azad Market; 6 Firemen Injured

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had issued an order directing the shutting up of meat shops during the entire Navratri–from April 2-11. This was the first time when SDMC had asked for the closure of meat shops under its jurisdiction during Navratri. “During Navratri, 99% of households in Delhi don’t even use garlic and onion, so we’ve decided that no meat shops will be open in South MCD. Fine will be imposed on violators,” said Mukkesh Suryaan, Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

According to East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, meat shops under EDMC’s jurisdiction will remain closed on the last three days of Navratri, till Navami. “We give licenses to slaughterhouses with rules; they should be closed on Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, etcetera, which is why we closed them. We appeal &check again so they don’t sell stale meat,” said Agarwal.

The selling of raw meat has also been restricted during Navratri in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. However, the district magistrate clarified that licensed meat shops can run their business in covered kiosks during the nine-day-long festival.