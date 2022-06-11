Ram Prasad Bismil: With freedom in every heartbeat and spirit of revolution in every breath, Ram Prasad Bismil was one of the eminent Indian revolutionaries who fought for the country’s freedom from the British raj. He is one of those notable, brave names whose courage broke the shackles of colonialism under which our nation was subdued for years. Today marks the 125th birth anniversary of Bismil. Born on 11 June, 1897, in Shahjahanpur district to Murlidhar and Moolmati, a little hamlet in Uttar Pradesh, he was a devout believer of the Arya Samaj.Also Read - This Jail Museum in Lucknow Showcases Mementos, Fetters of Freedom Struggle Heroes

“Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai, dekhna ki zor kitna baazu-e-qatil mein hai.”

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai, dekhna ki zor kitna baazu-e-qatil mein hai."

Revolutionary Ram Prasad Bismil, born on this day in 1897, made this poem by Bismil Azimabadi into a battle cry for the Hindustan Republican Army!

How Bismil became a common name?

Ram Prasad Bismil’s name is etched in the list of names of notable freedom fighters. While he had always been working for the freedom struggle movement, his ideologies were in stark contrast with Mahatma Gandhi. While Gandhi was determined to follow the path of non-violence, Bismil disagreed. He would reportedly say, “Independence would not be achieved by means of non-violence.”

He came under the radar of the Britishers after the Manipuri Conspiracy in 1918 and the Kakori Train Robbery of 1925. One can say that his method was a little Robin-hood like. He looted the British government to empower and support the freedom movement.

Mainpuri Conspiracy: Bismil contacted Genda Lal Dixit, a school teacher at Auraiya who had further networks with dacoits whose power could be channelised for the freedom struggle. Together, Bismil and Dixit promulgated an oragnisation of youth from Etawah, Mainpuri, Agra, and Shahjahanpur, called the Shivaji Samiti. Further, he published a pamphlet titled Deshwasiyon Ke Naam Sandesh (A message to countrymen) in 1918. For funding the party, he looted the government on three occasions in the same year.

Kakori Train Robbery: This was one of the many highlights of the revolution. Kakori Robbery was a meticulously fabricated plan by Bismil and fellow revolutionaries. They hatched a plan to rob the government treasury being carried in a train at Kakori near Lucknow in UP. 10 revolutionaries stopped the 8-Down Saharanpur Lucknow passenger train. In this historical incident, a few innocent civilians also lost their lives while Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Roshan Singh and Rajendra Nath Lahiri were convicted of the crime.

Bismil’s tryst with Literature

Bismil was not just a freedom fighter; he was a man with multiple talents. He was a proficient poet and author too. Skilled in literature, he had written poems in Hindi and Urdu, and even translated books. His power of pen exuded his thoughts, his idea to drive nation to unification and freedom. Patriotism oozed from his words right until his last breadth. Bismil, Agyat, Ram were some of the sobriquets he wrote under the name of.

It is said that the ideals and beliefs about freedom and revolution were imbibed into his psyche after he read the death sentence of Bhai Premchand. Bhai Premchand was another Indian nationalist and an Arya Samaj Missionary. Eventually, poems became a mode of catharsis as he vented out his anguish. ‘Mera Janm’ (My Birth) was one of these poems he wrote at the age of 18.

He wrote his autobiography, Kakori Ke Shaheed, in Barrack number 11 of Lucknow Central Jail. Later, it became one of the finest works of Hindi Literature. He is also the lyricist of the famous patriotic song “Mera Rang De Basanti Chola”.

The last breath for freedom

Convicted of Kakori Robbery, Bismil was hanged to death at the Gorakhpur Jail at the young age of 30 on 19 December, 1927. Cremated on the banks of Rapti river, the site today is called Raj Ghat. Till his last breath, all he inhaled was the spirit of revolution and freedom. His last words immortalised the famous war cry during the British rule:

sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai

dekhna hai zor kitna bazu-e-qatil mein hai