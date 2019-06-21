Rohtak: Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving life imprisonment for murder, has appealed for parole to the Sunaria jail authorities here, saying he wants to farm his land in Sirsa.

Ram Rahim, who is also serving a 20-year prison term in a rape case, is working as a gardener in the jail. According to ANI, the appeal has been sent to the district administration which, in turn, has forwarded it to the Haryana government, officials said.

Along with him, three others were sentenced to life by a special CBI court in Panchkula for the murder of journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati in October 2002. The other convicts are Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

The Dera chief and his three close aides were convicted on Friday, January 11, by a special CBI court for the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. The judgement was pronounced by CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh.

The journalist was killed in Sirsa after his newspaper published an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of women by Ram Rahim at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in the town.

Anshul Chhatrapathi Verma, son of the slain journalist, had said, “This is the triumph of truth, I feel relieved today. The prosecution had demanded capital punishment but we are satisfied with the punishment.”

The self-styled godman was also sentenced in August 2017 to 20-years imprisonment for raping two of his women followers.

Meanwhile, he was granted bail in a case of alleged castration. The CBI had filed a charge sheet against him for allegedly castrating his male devotees.

He was booked along with two doctors, Pankaj Garg and MP Singh, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. In 2015, the CBI had registered them in connection with the castration case on a directive, issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2014.