New Delhi: A day after being sacked as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and from all the other posts that the 42-year-old Rajasthan leader held, Sachin Pilot is likely to address a press meet on Wednesday. While it’s clear that he would announce his exit, it is not clear whether he would take Scindia way and would join the BJP camp or would float a new regional party. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Pilot Sacked as Deputy CM, Says 'Truth Can’t be Defeated'; BJP to Hold Key Meet Today | Top Developments

Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Resignations Hit State Congress After Pilot Sacked as Deputy CM, PCC Chief

Speculations are rife that Sachin Pilot may actually take a different route — which is not unprecedented in the history of the Grand Old Party. He may do what Mamata Banerjee and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did — left the Congress and started a new Congress. But that will be a longer route to the CM’s chair.

Meanwhile, his tweet thanking everyone who has been by his side has drawn attention as he has concluded the tweet by ‘Ram Ram sa’.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister’s refusal to yield to the party high command’s overtures is already being linked to his proximity to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who earlier revolted and left the Congress in March.

A senior party leader said the Congress cannot afford to lose its ‘GenNext’ to the BJP after having given eminence to its ‘young turks’ for so long.

With the Congress on Tuesday suffering a jolt in Rajasthan, the worry within the party now is whether this could trigger a fresh wave of defections of its younger generation which is already getting edgy.

“Pilot’s departure could similarly embolden some other leaders who are feeling anxious in the party and are unable to manage redressal of their grievances. There is a lot of concern around Rahul Gandhi’s close circles and how it controls access to him,” said a Congress leader.

Some of the promising leaders who left the Congress in recent past besides Scindia, include former Jharkhand unit chief Ajoy Kumar, former Tripura chief Pradyot Deb Barman, former Uttar Pradesh head Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Assam leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bhubneswar Kalita and Amethi royal Sanjay Sinh.

Most of these leaders complained against the senior party leadership alleging non-resolution of their grievances for long.

All eyes are now on Pilot’s next moves, considering he has been silent throughout the dramatic turn of events over the past four days when the crisis began.