New Delhi: Ram Swaroop Sharma, MP from Mandi, was found dead in his Delhi home today. His body was found hanging and police are suspecting a suicide. The BJP MP from Mandi was found hanging at his residence from a ceiling fan, according to reports. The police have not recovered any suicide note as of yet. He was 62.

Police received a call from a staffer. He was found hanging and the door was closed from inside.

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled today has been canceled after learning about the demise of Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Ram Swaroop Sharma is a politician from Jogindernagar in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, India. He belongs to Bhartiya Janata Party and was an organizing secretary of Mandi district BJP and later of the state BJP of HP. The low profile, soft-spoken Sharma made his electoral debut to Lok Sabha in 2014 and reelected from Mandi in the 2019 general elections defeating Congress candidate Ashray Sharma, 32, the grandson of former Telecommunications Minister Sukh Ram.

He was known for his proximity to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and was long associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He was quite active on Twitter. The last time he tweeted was on March 14.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sharma defeated sitting Congress MP Pratibha Singh – wife of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh with a big margin. Three days back he got the first dose of vaccination of Covid-19.

Mandi is one of the country’s largest parliamentary constituencies comprising Kullu, Mandi and some areas of Chamba and Shimla districts, besides the tribal-dominated Assembly seats of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.