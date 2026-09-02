Ram Temple trust likely to finalise new CEO today, 3 names recommended | Full list here

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting in Ayodhya on Wednesday to finalise the appointment of its first CEO

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Ram Mandir Big Update: Holy temple may get its first CEO tomorrow — Here are the frontrunners | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The first CEO of the Ram temple will be selected from three shortlisted candidates at a meeting of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The trust is also likely to announce the two members and general secretary of the panel, according to the reports. The meeting, which comes in the wake of the controversy over the alleged theft of offerings and the resignation of former general secretary of the temple trust Champat Rai, will be held at the place of the president of the Ram Mandir Trust, Nritya Gopal Das, in Maniramdas Chhawani.

The selection committee is likely to submit three shortlisted names to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the first CEO of the trust, they said.

Speaking to IANS, Jagat Guru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhavani, said, “In Ayodhya Dham, the sacred birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram, anti-religious elements recently tried to make a mountain out of a molehill regarding alleged financial irregularities in the Ram Temple, with an attempt to defame Sanatan Dharma across the nation and the world. To prevent any recurrence of such incidents, all kinds of positive steps are being taken. It is possible that the announcement of a CEO may take place in today’s meeting. All of us saints and residents of Ayodhya are very excited about this.”

Trust member Dinesh Das said, “The second meeting will be held today at 2 p.m. at Chhoti Chhawani under the chairmanship of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. All the trustees will attend. Whatever decision is taken by the Trust will be accepted by everyone. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and continue in phases. All members will be present. With Lord Ram’s blessings, whatever decision is taken will be accepted.”

Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das of Maniram Das Chhavani, said, “Today’s meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust will be held at Shri Maniram Das Chhavani under the chairmanship of the respected president. I have no information about what will be discussed. Whatever comes out of the meeting will be known later. The arrangements are running smoothly.”

Former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari said Ayodhya is a holy religious city and that proper arrangements and facilities should be ensured for devotees visiting the temple.

“Since the Ram Temple is famous across the country, it holds immense faith for the people. A new CEO is going to be appointed, which should lead to better work and improvements. All people visiting Ayodhya come with deep faith in God. Ayodhya is a religious city, the city of Lord Ram,” he said.

Here are some of the key details: