Ram Temple Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates: The much-awaited ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple, coming up in the long-disputed land in Ayodhya, will take place on Wednesday at a public function to be attended bt Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - With High Security, COVID Guidelines in Place, Ayodhya All Set For Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Today

PM Modi will fly to Lucknow and will take a chopper from Lucknow to Ayodhya. Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in ‘pooja’ and ‘darshan’ at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday. Also Read - Architectural Wonder: With Multiple Turrets, Domes, Ram Temple in Ayodhya Will Have 360 Pillars | Check Details of Intricate Designs Here

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: LK Advani Says Ram Temple Will Represent India as Strong, Harmonious Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah was also supposed to attend the event. But he has contracted COVID-19 and is presently undergoing treatment. One priest and a few policemen who were initially part of the plan also contracted the disease, raising concerns over PM Modi’s health as he is attending the event.