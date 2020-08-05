Live Updates

    Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan LIVE Updates: Significance of silver coin

    One side of the silver coin has the image of Ram Darbar, which includes Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman. The other side of the coin bears an insignia of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust
    Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan LIVE Updates: Every guest will be gifted a silver coin as ‘prasad’.

    Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan LIVE Updates: Eight priests from Ayodhya, five each from Varanasi and Delhi, and three from Kamikochi in Tamil Nadu, have been performing the rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi since Monday.

Ram Temple Bhoomi Poojan LIVE Updates: The much-awaited ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple, coming up in the long-disputed land in Ayodhya, will take place on Wednesday at a public function to be attended bt Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - With High Security, COVID Guidelines in Place, Ayodhya All Set For Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Today

PM Modi will fly to Lucknow and will take a chopper from Lucknow to Ayodhya. Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in ‘pooja’ and ‘darshan’ at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday. Also Read - Architectural Wonder: With Multiple Turrets, Domes, Ram Temple in Ayodhya Will Have 360 Pillars | Check Details of Intricate Designs Here

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: LK Advani Says Ram Temple Will Represent India as Strong, Harmonious Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah was also supposed to attend the event. But he has contracted COVID-19 and is presently undergoing treatment. One priest and a few policemen who were initially part of the plan also contracted the disease, raising concerns over PM Modi’s health as he is attending the event.