Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone of the grand temple which will be constructed in the temple town. The ceremony and rituals are underway in Ayodhya. However, the main pujan will be held at 12:30 PM, while PM Modi will lay the foundation stone at 12:40 PM. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: Jai Shri Ram, Tweets Kejriwal, Mamata Preaches Diversity Mantra

Here’s the schedule of PM Modi after he arrives in Ayodhya: Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: Law Minister Tweets This Image of Original Constitution With Sketch of Ram, Sita & Laxman | Check Here

1) As per tradition, he will first visit the 10th century Hanuman Garhi Temple on arrival in Ayodhya. Premise of the temple was sanitised earlier today. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Why 15 Minutes Past 12 is Auspicious Today

2) PM Modi will then proceed to ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi’ where he will take part in pooja and darshan of ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’.

3) He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. PM Modi will subsequently perform ‘bhoomi poojan’, the statement said.

4) He will later proceed to Ram Janmabhoomi site to offer prayers to Ram Lalla & lay the foundation stone for Ram temple.

5) Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.

The grand event will be attended by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by PM Modi. Apart from PM Modi, the ceremony will be graced by Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, RSS chief Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath. Further, a total of 135 saints from different spiritual traditions have been extended an invitation to the event.