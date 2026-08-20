Ram Temple construction update: When will the work be completed? Nripendra Misra gives major update after committee meeting

By October 30, the main companies involved in the construction work, L&T and Tata, will withdraw their workers from the complex.

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Ram Temple construction update

New Delhi: The Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, on Thursday arrived in Ayodhya to attend a review meeting on the progress of the ongoing construction work at the temple complex. During the meeting, he shared key updates related to the development work at the temple complex.

Misra has expressed hope that most of the construction work at the Ram Temple complex would be completed by September 30. By October 30, the main companies involved in the construction work, L&T and Tata, will withdraw their workers from the complex. The focus will then primarily shift to the construction of the auditorium and museum.

Here are some of the key details:

The museum being built at the temple complex will have a total of 20 galleries

The museum will use cutting-edge technology to provide devotees with an immersive experience.

Gallery No. 7: Devotees will be given an immersive experience of the divine sights of the temple complex using immersive technology.

Gallery No. 17: Episodes related to Lord Ram’s exile and ancient mythological rivers will be showcased using modern technology.

Experts from IIT Madras are providing assistance to enhance the technological aspects of the museum.

Boundary Wall Work Likely to Be Completed by December

Additionally, Nripendra Misra said that the construction of the temple complex’s boundary wall (parikrama/fortified enclosure) is expected to be completed by December, while the installation of security equipment will take an additional two months.

A detailed review was also conducted of the pending works and payments involving construction agencies such as L&T, Tata and Sompura, with the aim of ensuring that no construction-related work remains incomplete by the end of the year.