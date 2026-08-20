Ram Temple construction update: When will the work be completed? Nripendra Misra gives major update after committee meeting

New Delhi: The Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, on Thursday arrived in Ayodhya to attend a review meeting on the progress of the ongoing construction work at the temple complex. During the meeting, he shared key updates related to the development work at the temple complex.
Misra has expressed hope that most of the construction work at the Ram Temple complex would be completed by September 30. By October 30, the main companies involved in the construction work, L&T and Tata, will withdraw their workers from the complex. The focus will then primarily shift to the construction of the auditorium and museum.
Additionally, Nripendra Misra said that the construction of the temple complex’s boundary wall (parikrama/fortified enclosure) is expected to be completed by December, while the installation of security equipment will take an additional two months.
A detailed review was also conducted of the pending works and payments involving construction agencies such as L&T, Tata and Sompura, with the aim of ensuring that no construction-related work remains incomplete by the end of the year.
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