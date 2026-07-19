Ram Temple Donation Theft update: Security tightened at temple, private security personnel receive salary hike

New Delhi: With eight people arrested so far in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple, the scope of investigation has now widened to examine all the persons involved in the temple’s daily business. Police sources said that nearly 50 people were engaged in counting currency notes donated by devotees at the temple. These were recruited on the recommendations made by the Trust office bearers or others closely associated with them.
It is important to note that the investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple is still underway and security around the temple’s donation counting room has been further strengthened. Apart from personnel from the CRPF, police, and other government security agencies already deployed at the temple, two private security guards have also been stationed at key locations.
According to the reports, the private security personnel work in three shifts. Shortly after the alleged donation theft came to light, the honorarium of these private guards was increased. Those who were previously receiving ₹16,000 per month are now being paid ₹18,000 per month.
The demand for deploying private security personnel had earlier been made by the then general secretary, Champat Rai. The increase in their salaries is being attributed to a directive issued by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.
Apart from this, the government security at the temple is being strengthened continuously. Strict surveillance is being maintained on everyone entering and exiting the temple premises. The private security personnel have been deployed to assist the government security forces.
At every location where private security guards are stationed, government security personnel have also been deployed either at the same point or in the immediate vicinity to ensure layered security.
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