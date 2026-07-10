Ram temple donation big update: 30 bank accounts seized, funds invested in shares – decoding loans to relatives’ account link

The investigation into the stolen Ram temple donation funds has expanded to focus on stock market investments made by the accused. The suspects allegedly traded with the stolen cash to hide the money trail and generate illegal profits.

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Ram temple donation big update: 30 bank accounts seized, funds invested in shares – decoding loans to relatives’ account link | Image: AI

Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement Case: The donation embezzlement case of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple is taking fresh twists every day. In the latest development in the case, the investigators have widened the probe and are focusing on how the accused invested a portion of the stolen cash into the stock market and other financial schemes. According to the police, the suspects allegedly did this to hide the source of the money while trying to make a profit.

Police Conducted Major Searches

Investigators have conducted searches for houses of accused people again and have also seized their bank accounts. According to sources, investigators took accused Anukalp Mishra to his home and questioned his family.

During the grilling, Anukalp allegedly confessed that he and co-accused Avinash Shukla invested money they stole from the donation boxes, in the stock market. Not only that, but they also lent the money at interest and transferred the fund into their relatives before routing the money back into their own accounts.

On Wednesday, cops took Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey to their home, questioned family members, conducted searches and examined documents. All three accused were placed on a 40-hour police remand.

“The exercise was carried out in the presence of forensic experts and independent witnesses. Officers questioned family members, examined documents and searched for electronic devices, investment records and other financial evidence that could help establish the money trail,” a police source said.

“The investigators have frozen 30 bank accounts of the accused and their relatives after finding transactions disproportionate to their declared income,” a source told IndiaToday.

Investigators also seized forged donation receipts from the possession of the accused.

Account Scrutiny Intensifies

Sources told India Today that investigators are focusing on the transactions and examining accounts. They are matching bank transactions with stock market investments, financial transactions for property purchases and recovered cash. Cops suspect that these accounts were used to receive, transfer stolen money. Then the money was invested in shares or withdrawn for personal use.

Accused Exploited Loopholes In The Temple’s Donation Counting System

Cops said that the accused took advantage of loopholes in the donation counting system. They used to steal small amounts of cash during counting in order to avoid getting caught. Instead of spending the money right away, they invested the cash in the stock market to earn profits.

Sources claimed that investigators are focusing on the money trail to identify where the funds went, how the money was invested and who benefited from it.

Financial experts have been hired to determine the total amount allegedly invested. Brokerage accounts, trading statements and the payment records are being examined.

“Investigators are also trying to establish whether profits earned through these investments were withdrawn, reinvested, or used to acquire other assets,” source told IndiaToday.