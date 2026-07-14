Ram Temple donation case: Ayodhya authority pastes notice on accused Lavkush Mishra’s house, issues sealing warning

The Ayodhya Development Authority on Tuesday pasted a notice on the house of Lavkush Mishra, directing the owners to produce the approved building plan.

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Ram Temple donation case: Ayodhya authority pastes notice on accused Lavkush Mishra’s house, issues sealing warning | Image: AI

Ayodhya: In the latest development in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Tuesday pasted a notice on the newly constructed house of Lavkush Mishra. In the notice, the authority has directed the owners to submit their approved building plan. The property is reportedly registered in the name of Mishra’s wife, Supriya.

ADA Sets July 15 Deadline For Building Plan Submission

According to the notice, the ADA had earlier issued a communication on July 3 asking the owners to submit the sanctioned building plan for the property. However, as the required documents were not furnished within the stipulated period, the authority has now fixed July 15 as the fresh deadline for compliance.

The notice states that if the approved building plan is not produced by the specified date, the property may be sealed under the relevant provisions of the law.

Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement Case

Lavkush Mishra is one of the accused in the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, which is currently under investigation. The case remains under judicial process, and no conclusion has been reached regarding the allegations.

Meanwhile, an Ayodhya court on July 13 extended the judicial custody of all eight accused by another 14 days. The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing and is scheduled to appear again on July 27.

Supreme Court Issued Notices To Centre, UP Government

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on petitions seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The petitions request the Supreme Court to order an independent probe into claims that staff in charge of counting stole donations made by devotees.

(with ANI inputs)