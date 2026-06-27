Missing crores, resignations, SIT and donation working system: The Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation controversy explained

The controversy surrounding the Ram Temple donation case has intensified with fresh legal developments, arrests, and high-profile resignations.

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Ram Temple donation row explained: Timeline of the controversy, SIT Probe, alleged lapses, and how temple donation system works(Photo Credit: ANI)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya has remained in the spotlight, attracting millions of devotees from across the country. Although the temple stands as a symbol of faith and devotion for countless Hindus, it has now been surrounded by controversy: the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. What is this case all about? The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has resulted in a considerable political controversy, which escalated on Friday with the resignation of two senior trustees and the detention of 8 individuals in relation to the multi-lakh rupee scheme.

Ram Temple donation row explained: Timeline of the controversy, SIT Probe, alleged lapses

The scandal, which centres on allegations of systematic theft of offerings by temple staff and bank employees, has become the political battleground between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition, who are now demanding higher-level accountability.

What is the Ram Temple donation row all about?

June 26: Earlier on Friday, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and trustee Anil Mishra have stepped down, taking “moral responsibility” for the controversy. This development comes amid an FIR registered on June 25 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) regarding the misappropriation of funds. On Friday, a special court in Ayodhya remanded eight suspects, including public servants and State Bank of India employees, to judicial custody until June 29. Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu are the eight accussed that have been arrested. Authorities have reportedly recovered Rs 79.85 lakh from the accused.

How did the Ram Temple donation controversy unfold? A complete timeline

As the Ram Mandir donation row escalates, Opposition leaders have slammed the BJP party, framing the incident as a breach of trust of millions of devotees. Sharing a post on X, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “What will they do, separating milk from water? Greed has killed the tear in the eye of those who could. What’s the use of studying mathematics when even counting has been tampered with, when gold and silver are short-weighed, when jewelry has been stolen? Under their lamp, it’s not mere darkness, but a deep hellish abyss filled with the pitch-black gloom of corruption. People have regretted trusting their words, Those who have dismissed the cases of their very own sins. By the way, who knows why people are asking this: How far is Gorakhpur from Ayodhya?”

वो क्या करेंगे दूध का दूध और पानी का पानी

लालच ने मार दिया है जिनकी आँख का पानी गणित की पढ़ाई करने का क्या फ़ायदा जब गिनती में ही हेराफेरी हो गई, सोने-चाँदी में घटतोली हो गई, ज़ेवरातों की चोरी हो गई। उनके चिराग तले अंधेरा नहीं, भ्रष्टाचार का घोर अंधकार भरा पाताल निकाला। लोग… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 26, 2026

Taking to X, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said,”The act of deceitful theft and looting committed against the faith of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, who upholds truth and righteousness, and his millions of devotees, has stunned the entire nation. Lord Ram is the sacred sentiment of millions of hearts. It is with that very sacred sentiment that people bow their heads in the temple and offer donations. Those who have stolen from the Ram Temple have committed the gravest sin of shattering the fundamental spirit of religion and faith.”

Who has been arrested, and what action has been taken so far?

Seeking transparent probe instead of ‘cover up’, the Congress leader said, “This question is also crucial: Can mere low-level employees, on their own, turn off CCTV cameras and tamper with thousands of crores in offerings, or is there complicity of some big players behind it? In this case, instead of a cover-up in the name of investigation, there should be a transparent probe, and whoever is involved in this act of theft must receive severe punishment.”

सत्य और धर्म को स्थापित करने वाले मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान राम और उनके करोड़ों भक्तों की आस्था के साथ जो चोरी और लूट का कपटपूर्ण कृत्य किया गया है, उसने पूरे देश को स्तब्ध कर दिया है। भगवान राम करोड़ों मन का पवित्र भाव हैं। उसी पवित्र भाव से लोग मंदिर में माथा टेकते हैं और दान… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 26, 2026

Ram Mandir Row: Timeline of Events

June 6, 2026: Reports alleging suspected financial irregularities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust surfaced across multiple media platforms, prompting widespread public attention.

June 14, 2026: Responding to the Trust’s request, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the allegations. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

June 15, 2026: Advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi submitted a letter petition to the Supreme Court, urging the court to order an independent investigation by an agency such as the CBI to ensure a fair and transparent probe.

June 16, 2026: Several reports claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken note of the matter and directed officials to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the allegations.

June 20, 2026: Advocate Moti Lal approached the Lucknow High Court, files a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), demanding a judicial commission headed by HC or SC judge. He also demanded freezing of the Trust’s bank accounts.

June 22, 2026: Congress MP Tariq Anwar accused authorities of attempting to suppress the matter and called for an FIR to be registered along with the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav questioned the neutrality of the SIT, asking whether it would be allowed to carry out an impartial investigation.

June 25: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined an urgent hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe and forensic audit into the handling of donations and offerings received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, while assuring the petitioner that the matter would be listed by the apex court registry. According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed that “no one” found guilty or playing with people’s faith would be spared.

Earlier today, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal called for stringent action against those allegedly involved in the embezzlement of donations to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, saying that action must be taken against the “bigger names” and not just lower-level functionaries. Kejriwal argued that targeting only junior office bearers will not address public concerns, and those at the top must face action. While talking to the news agency ANI, Kejriwal said, “We want stringent action against the big names. Mere arrest of the smaller names will not do anything. Action should be taken against the bigger names who are involved. Only then will people be satisfied.”

The FIR, lodged at the instance of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of an SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.

Rs 2000 crore stolen from Ram Mandir: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut makes big claim

Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Rs 2000 crore was stolen from the Ram Mandir Trust and used to engineer political splits in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT). Speaking on the FIR registered against eight people in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case, Raut alleged that the main culprits are still working in the Trust.”The main culprits are still working in the Trust. Those who consider themselves ‘Hindutvawadi’ steal crores of Rupees from the temple, and this money enters politics, where you use it to buy MPs and split political parties. You used the Rs 2000 crore stolen from Ram Mandir to split MPs of TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT),” Raut said at a press conference